Carlos Gomez Punctuates Walk-Off Homer With Epic Bat Flip, Ray Lewis Dance

For better or for worse, Carlos Gomez is one of Major League Baseball’s premier characters.

The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder hit a walk-off, two-run homer Sunday to give his team an 8-6 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins. But as is often the case with Gomez, it was his over-the-top emotion that stole the show.

Immediately after making contact, Gomez flipped his bat, stuck out his tongue and turned toward his dugout. After strutting his stuff around the bases, the 32-year-old finished his home-run trot with the famous “Ray Lewis Dance.”

Check this out:

Oh yeah, Carlos Gomez knew it was a WALKOFF. via @RaysBaseball pic.twitter.com/UIK7XsguBR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 22, 2018

Gomez might pay for that one down the road.

So, who did the dance better: Gomez or the Baltimore Ravens legend?

Edge: neither.

Gomez, of course, is no stranger to losing control of his emotions. Earlier in Sunday’s game, he snapped his bat over his leg after striking out.

80 grade bat snap from Carlos Gomez here. pic.twitter.com/OUrjewOleY — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 22, 2018

Yeesh.

Winners of five of their last six games, the Rays now hold an 8-13 record after beginning season year 3-12. Still no word on how they plan to pay for that new stadium, though.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images