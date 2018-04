Marcus Smart shined in his return from injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo was limited thanks to the stellar play of Semi Ojeleye as the Boston Celtics pushed the Milwaukee Bucks to the brink of elimination.

In this week’s episode of “Celtics Now,” we take a look back at the Game 5 of the C’s first-round playoff matchup with the Bucks and look ahead to Game 6.

Watch the full episode in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Celtics Now Logo