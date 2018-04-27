Celtics Wrap: Bucks Force Game 7 In Boston With 97-86 Game 6 Victory

Another Game 7 is coming to TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics had a chance to close the door on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of their first-round NBA playoff series, but they fell short, dropping a 97-86 decision at BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday night.

Now, the two teams will meet for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday in Boston.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 22 points. Terry Rozier (18), Jaylen Brown (14), Marcus Morris (12) and Al Horford (10) also registered double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks in double digits, leading the way with 31 points.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Semi Ojeleye

C: Al Horford

ENCOURAGING FIRST

Early on it appeared as though Boston’s offense was off to yet another underwhelming first quarter, but they recovered nicely from a slow start and finished the quarter ahead 24-22.

It took Boston some time to settle in, with ball movement and shooting proving to be an issue early on. With the Celtics trailing a mere 4-2 with 9:34 to go, head coach Brad Stevens called a timeout to try and get his team to regroup. It worked, as they responded with an 8-0 run on the other side.

But after the C’s controlled most of the first, the Bucks closed out the quarter well, posting a 7-0 run over the last 1:28 to chip into Boston’s lead.

Rozier hit three of his four 3-point attempts, finishing the first with a game-high 11 points.

CARELESS SECOND

The Celtics started the second quarter strong, but that went out the window as the period drew on, with the Bucks taking a 48-39 lead into the half after outscoring the C’s 26-15 in the frame.

After letting Milwaukee chip away at their lead at the end of the first, the Celtics responded with a 7-2 run over the first three minutes of the second to open their lead back up to seven points. Over the next three minutes, however, the Bucks would respond and claim the lead.

As the period started to draw to a close, the Celtics, again, got sloppy with the ball, and the Bucks made them pay by posting nine unanswered points to go ahead by six with just over two minutes left in the half. Milwaukee ultimately entered the half with all the momentum after outscoring the Celtics 14-2 over the final 4:34.

Rozier had a game-high 14 points at the half.

COMEBACK WASTED

Boston came out of the half slow, recovered well, then finished slow again to trail 74-65 after three.

The Bucks put together a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 14 over the first 2:23 of the third quarter, forcing Stevens into an early timeout. The stoppage seemed to work though, as the Celtics responded with a 12-3 run in just under three minutes to cut the lead to five.

Later, after doing so well to tie the game at 61 with 4:21 left, Boston squandered it away with poor shot selection and weak defensive efforts in the final minutes. That allowed Milwaukee to account for 13 of the final 17 third-quarter points and replenish their lead.

Tatum heated up in the third quarter, however, and was an integral part in the Celtics remaining competitive. He registered 10 points while playing all 12 in the frame, due in large part to quality cutting and finishing well at the rim.

BUCKS FINISH STRONG

Boston put a quick five points on the board within the first 90 seconds of the fourth to pull within four, but as had been the case all game, the Bucks responded and built their lead back up.

But the Celtics certainly were not going down without a fight. They kept things close through the midway parts of the game, oftentimes keeping it a one-possession game, but as the clock started ticking closer to zero, Boston again got careless with the ball.

The Celtics struggled to establish their offense, and while they missed some important shots, the Bucks countered with timely shots of their own. Milwaukee opened their lead to 10 with just over two minutes left, and it was clear they were not going to let Boston back in it.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

The fake and the finish from Al.

Horford rocks the rim! 💪 pic.twitter.com/K3xtuxHnGQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 27, 2018

UP NEXT

The two teams will meet for the decisive Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images