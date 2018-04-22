Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud Scores Goal Like Lionel Messi In FA Cup

Olivier Giroud is no Lionel Messi. but the Frenchman is capable of acting like the soccer superstar for one shining moment.

Giroud scored a dazzling goal Sunday at Wembley Stadium in Chelsea’s FA Cup semifinal win over Southampton. The game was goalless just 20 seconds into the second half when the Chelsea striker dribbled around four Southampton defenders before beating the goalkeeper with a composed finish.

Chelsea storm out of the break as Olivier Giroud scores the opening goal just 30 seconds into the 2nd half! pic.twitter.com/KCGvlfsguY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 22, 2018

Messi routinely scores goals on mazy dribbles thanks to his acceleration, speed, close control of the ball and lethal shooting.

Giroud has demonstrated none of these attributes in abundance during his career and is unlikely to develop them at age 31. But anything can happen at one of soccer’s spiritual homes.

Chelsea ultimately beat Southampton 2-0. The Blues will face Manchester United on May 19 in the FA Cup final.

