Colin Cowherd Gives Four Reasons Why Celtics Will Win 2019 NBA Finals

The Celtics are one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs, but Colin Cowherd already is looking toward how good Boston will be next season.

Cowherd listed four reasons Wednesday why the Celtics will defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

"Next year the Boston Celtics will beat the Golden State Warriors and become NBA Champions." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/D5yamFRJDw — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 25, 2018

Cowherd’s optimism isn’t crazy. The Celtics are without both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — their two best players — yet they’re still thriving thanks in large to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who keep turning heads at ages 21 and 20, respectively. Boston theoretically should be better next season, with its two stars back in the mix and its two up-and-coming players a bit more seasoned, especially when you consider Brad Stevens’ coaching acumen and how weak the Eastern Conference could be.

Will the C’s be good enough to win a championship? The Warriors look like they’ll be stacked for the foreseeable future — not to mention the Houston Rockets should remain a Western Conference force — but Boston clearly is building toward something special.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images