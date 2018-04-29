Did LeBron James Paint His Living Room Before Game 7 Against Pacers?

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have worn matching suits multiple times during their first-round NBA playoffs series with the Indiana Pacers.

But prior to Sunday’s Game 7, James showed up to Quicken Loans Arena wearing something entirely different, yet no less strange.

Check out The King’s spotty arrival in the video below:

The 👑 is in the building. pic.twitter.com/4cQqQeIIKw — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2018

OK, what are those pants?

Here are a few possibilities:

— James elected to paint his living room just before leaving for the arena.

— He had a seriously unfortunate run-in with a flock of pigeons prior to the game.

— Bron-Bron put too much bleach in the laundry machine.

— His favorite leggings company has a new Rorschach-inspired line.

— He simply bought a pair of weird pants because he thought they looked cool.

That last option probably is the correct one, but consider us skeptical.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images