Who Jaylen Brown Believes Could Be Difference In Celtics-Bucks Series

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have needed their starters to elevate their games during the NBA playoffs, and for the most part, they have.

None more so than Jaylen Brown, who’s scored 30-plus points in two of the Celtics’ first four games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the teams’ first-round series.

But Brown hasn’t been Boston’s only youngster to contribute strong performances against the Bucks. In fact, Brown believes the Celtics’ youngest player could, in fact, be the difference in the team getting past Milwaukee and advancing to the second round.

Jaylen Brown says Jayson Tatum is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to being a rookie and playing in the postseason. Says if Tatum continues to play at a high level, we’re advancing to the next round. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2018

Jayson Tatum has risen to the occasion amid his first postseason experience, scoring in double figures in all but one of the four contests, including 21 points in Game 4. The 20-year-old seems to be getting more comfortable as the series progresses, which bodes well for Boston moving forward.