Inability To Finish In Front Of Net Dooms Bruins In Game 6 Loss To Leafs

The Boston Bruins are heading back home for a winner-take-all Game 7 after falling to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 at Air Canada Centre 3-1.

Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen was solid, turning away 32 shots. But as good as he was, his success also was due in part to the B’s inability to finish their chances in front of the net. That proved to be the difference in the loss, so thought Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images