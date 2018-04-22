Is LeBron James’ Legacy Really ‘Bigger Than Basketball,’ As He Says?

LeBron James apparently isn’t overly concerned with losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

(And that could happen, considering the Cleveland Cavaliers currently trail the Pacers 2-1.)

Prior to Sunday’s Game 4, James was asked whether losing in the first round for the first time in his 15-year career would affect his legacy. His response was typically egotistical, but also somewhat understandable.

Watch James talk about his “legacy” in the ESPN video below:

When asked about his legacy, @KingJames reiterated that he's more than just a basketball player. pic.twitter.com/niRSgKSdA1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 22, 2018

Let the debating begin.

Is James more than a basketball player? Of course he is. And the work he does in the community is infinitely more important than work he does on the hardwood.

But does James actually believe what he’s saying? Or is he just trying to deflect negativity by minimizing basketball and propping up charity, as some undoubtedly will suggest?

Your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images