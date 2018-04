BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk tied Game 7 at 1-1 in the first period Wednesday night, and in the third, the 21-year-old gave the Boston Bruins a 5-4 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The goal came just over five minutes into the final period at TD Garden when DeBrusk found the back of the net with a little help from David Krejci.

The goal marked DeBrusk’s fifth of the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images