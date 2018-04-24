Jenny Cavnar Makes History Calling Play-By-Play On Rockies Broadcast

Jenny Cavnar knows her way around a broadcast booth, but she found herself in a unique seat Monday night.

Cavnar served as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Root Sports Rocky Mountain’s telecast of the Colorado Rockies home game against the San Diego Padres. Former major leaguers Ryan Spilborghs and Jeff Huson were the color analysts alongside Cavnar, who became the first woman to call play-by-play for a regular season game in 25 years.

In fact, Cavnar is only the second woman ever to do play-by-play for a regular season contest, joining Gayle Gardner, who called a 1993 game between the Rockies and Cincinnati Reds.

Cavnar has plenty of broadcast experience, though: The Colorado native is the host of Root Sports’ pregame and postgame shows for Rockies games and also serves as a sideline analyst for some games. She also spent four years as a reporter for the Padres before returning home to Colorado.

Here’s her first home run call on a Nolan Arenado two-run blast in the first inning:

The Rockies lost 13-5 behind San Diego’s 9-run seventh inning, but it was still a memorable night for Cavnar, who drew praise from ESPN color analyst Jessica Mendoza, among others.

Congrats @jennycavnar. Just keep doing your thing 👊🏽🙌🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/uge7eU51Pd — Jessica Mendoza (@jessmendoza) April 23, 2018

We are extremely proud of @jennycavnar who tonight becomes among the first women ever to call play-by-play for a @MLB broadcast. pic.twitter.com/Y8aQhARnnn — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 24, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images