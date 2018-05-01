Poor Start, Lack Of Finish Hurt Bruins In Game 2 Loss to Lightning

The Boston Bruins didn’t capitalize on enough scoring chances in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, and they also didn’t start the first period well.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy talked about both of these points in his postgame press conference following the 4-2 loss in Tampa Bay. Check it out in the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images