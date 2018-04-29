Red Sox Wrap: Rays Collect 18 Hits In 12-6 Win, Extend Streak To Eight Games

The Boston Red Sox will not be getting 20 wins in the month of April.

The Tampa Bay Rays had four home runs en route to their 12-6 victory at Fenway Park, marking the eighth-consecutive win after starting the season 1-8.

Sox starter David Price pitched 5 2/3 innings of work and was shelled for eight hits, while Tampa Bay starter Yonny Chirinos relied on the bullpen after lasting just two innings as the Rays took the first two games of the three-game set from Boston.

The Rays’ bats were all over the Sox’s pitching early and often, shelling them for 18 hits.

The Sox lost more than just the game, as center fielder Mookie Betts left the game in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness. He was replaced by Blake Swihart.

With the loss, the Sox fall to 19-7 , while the Rays climb to 12-13.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

Tampa Bay’s bats were hot in the game and never cooled down. No matter who the Sox put on the mound, the Rays were hitting the ball often. Tampa scored runs in each inning of the game with the exception of the first and fourth innings, and once they took the lead in the sixth, the Sox couldn’t recover.

Boston had the bases juiced twice in the game, and only came away with a run each time.

ON THE BUMP

— David Price didn’t have his best outing for Boston, allowing five earned runs on eight hits through 5 2/3 innings. Four of those runs came from two-run home runs, including a Denard Span inside-the-park-homer, and he walked in the fifth run after loading the bases in the sixth before his day was over.

— Heath Hembree came in to relieve Price, but only lasted 1/3 of an inning and gave up a home run to allow to Carlos Gomez to allow the Rays to take a two-run lead before his stint was over.

— Matt Barnes took over in the seventh with two on and nobody out, but retired the next three batters he faced to get out of the jam that included two strikeouts.

— Brian Johnson came in for the eighth and quickly put two runners on after surrendering back-to-back-singles. He got the next two outs but Tampa Bay pinch-hitter Jesus Sucre roped a double down the right field line to drive in the eighth run.

The lefty was back on the mound to begin the ninth and mirrored the start of the eighth giving up back-to-back singles. However, Johnson wasn’t able to get out of the inning as he gave up a three-run shot to Johnny Field to break the game wide open for Tampa.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox loaded the bags in the first after Mookie Betts was hit by a pitch, Andrew Benintendi singled and Hanley Ramirez walked. Boston would have to settle for a run after Xander Bogaerts brought home Betts with a sacrifice fly.

— Boston lost its lead in the second inning and were down by two before loading the bases in the third after Benintendi, J.D. Martinez and Ramirez all reached safely, bringing Bogaerts to the plate. The shortstop would bring Boston within one with his second RBI on the afternoon when he singled to left field.

— Ramirez plated his 17th run on the season when he singled to drive in Betts to tie the game at four in the fourth. Betts put himself 90-feet away after he doubled earlier in the inning and advanced to third when Benintendi grounded out.

— The Sox threatened in the seventh inning, putting runners on the corners with two outs thanks to some sloppy defense from Tampa, but Eduardo Nunez struck out swinging to end the threat.

— Benintendi started the ninth off with a double, and Ramirez drew a walk before Devers was able to push Benintendi across the plate to cut the Rays’ lead in half, but the game concluded with Eduardo Nunez striking out swinging.

— Christian Vazquez, Swihart and Martinez all were held hitless in the game.

Devers provided some offense for Boston.

UP NEXT

The two sides will wrap up their weekend set with a Sunday afternoon matchup at Fenway Park. Rick Porcello (Boston) will look to remain undefeated on the season. The Rays have yet to announce who they will send to the mound. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

