Scary Kris Bryant Hit-By-Pitch Draws Ire Of Chili Davis, Cubs Coaches

Sunday’s Chicago Cubs-Colorado Rockies game got contentious in a hurry.

On just the eighth pitch of his outing at Coors Field, Rockies starter German Marquez drilled Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant in the head with a 96 mph fastball. Bryant was visibly shaken after the frightening incident, which obviously left everyone in the ballpark concerned.

Concern wasn’t the only emotion of the moment, though. Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Andy Haines both were seen angrily yelling at the umpires, as they believed Marquez may have been hit intentionally.

You can see Davis gesturing to an umpire at about the 1:19 mark in the video above.

In fact, Davis and Haines both ended up getting ejected, as Haines threw his drink in the direction of ump Cory Blaser. Davis told his side of the story after the game, a 9-7 Cubs win.

“I’m sorry I got a little emotional,” Davis said, via ESPN.com. “I said what I said and I was done, and all of a sudden I have an umpire screaming at me, telling me ‘shut up or else.’ Or else what? I’m emotional. One of my hitters just got hit in the head.”

There was good news for Chicago, though: Bryant has yet to show signs of a concussion or serious head injury.

Kris Bryant was examined upon exiting today’s game and has passed all tests thus far. He has a small laceration above his eye from his sunglasses, but has shown no signs of a concussion. He will continue to be evaluated. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 22, 2018

