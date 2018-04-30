Terry Rozier Trolls Eric Bledsoe By Rocking Drew Bledsoe Jersey To TD Garden

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Just because the Boston Celtics dispatched of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday doesn’t mean the semi-feud between Terry Rozier and Eric Bledsoe has ended.

The two guards went at it both verbally and physically during the teams’ seven-game battle in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Rozier referring to the Bucks guard as “Drew Bledsoe” after the C’s Game 1 win.

That slip of the tongue caused the former New England Patriots quarterback to help the Celtics troll Bledsoe with an in-game video during Game 7 at TD Garden, and Rozier threw one last barb at Bledsoe prior to Game 1 of the Celtics’ second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday.

Rozier strolled into TD Garden wearing a (Drew) Bledsoe jersey.

Take a look:

We're definitely here for #PettyRozier 😂👏

(This is the only "Blesdoe" we acknowledge in New England) right @Patriots? pic.twitter.com/HZ5CvQWJA7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 30, 2018

Classic.

Rozier outplayed Bledsoe in the C’s first-round victory, but he will have his hands full in Game 1 against likely Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.