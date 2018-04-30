Terry Rozier Trolls Eric Bledsoe By Rocking Drew Bledsoe Jersey To TD Garden

BOSTON — Just because the Boston Celtics dispatched of the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday doesn’t mean the semi-feud between Terry Rozier and Eric Bledsoe has ended.
The two guards went at it both verbally and physically during the teams’ seven-game battle in the first round of the NBA playoffs, with Rozier referring to the Bucks guard as “Drew Bledsoe” after the C’s Game 1 win.
That slip of the tongue caused the former New England Patriots quarterback to help the Celtics troll Bledsoe with an in-game video during Game 7 at TD Garden, and Rozier threw one last barb at Bledsoe prior to Game 1 of the Celtics’ second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday.
Rozier strolled into TD Garden wearing a (Drew) Bledsoe jersey.
Take a look:
Classic.
Rozier outplayed Bledsoe in the C’s first-round victory, but he will have his hands full in Game 1 against likely Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons.
