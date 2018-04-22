Umpire Explains Controversial Call On Andrew Benintendi During No-Hitter

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox were no-hit Saturday night by Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea, but it wasn’t without controversy.

During the sixth inning of the A’s 3-0 win over the Sox, Andrew Benintendi beat out a weak ground ball to first base for what was the Red Sox’s first hit of the game. But the umpires got together and reversed the call after determining that the Red Sox outfielder went out of the basepath to avoid Matt Olson’s tag.

Benintendi was critical of the umpires after the loss, but umpire Brian Gorman explained the call to a pool reporter following the game.

