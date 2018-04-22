Watch Athletics Make Final Out, Celebrate Sean Manaea’s No-Hitter Vs. Red Sox

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea entered Saturday night’s game with a 13.50 career ERA against the Boston Red Sox.

However, he figured out how to get around the team that led the American League in hits, runs, doubles and batting average when he tossed a 108-pitch no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Boston’s 3-0 loss at Oakland Coliseum.

First baseman Hanley Ramirez grounded into the game-ending out.

While Manaea was being interviewed after his accomplishment, the Athletics made sure to celebrate accordingly.

Sean got the royal treatment after his no-hitter.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/whIOOmej1R — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) April 22, 2018

This is the first time since 1993 that the Red Sox have been no-hit and Oakland’s first no-hitter since May 2010.

