Watch Bruins’ Danton Heinen Tie Game 7 Vs. Leafs With First Career Playoff Goal

BOSTON — Game 7 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs has had a wild start.

After the Bruins and Leafs traded goals in the first five minutes Wednesday night, Toronto’s Patrick Marleau gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 6:12 in the first period.

But the Bruins quickly responded, as Danton Heinen collected a pop-fly pass from Rick Nash, turned and fired the puck past Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen to tie the game at two.

Take a look:

Danton Heinen nets one for the Bruins and we're tied up again in Game 7.https://t.co/nDY772TrFr | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/QNVOJ8uBVP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2018

Heinen was a healthy scratch in Game 6, but he already is making his presence felt in a winner-take-all Game 7. The tally was Heinen’s first career playoff goal.

The first 10 minutes at TD Garden was helter-skelter, as both teams scored power-play goals and tallied six shots on net.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images