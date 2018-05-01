Watch Bruins Rookie Charlie McAvoy Score First Career Playoff Goal

The Boston Bruins didn’t play a particularly good first period in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, but they went into the first intermission tied at a goal apiece thanks to Charlie McAvoy.

The rookie defenseman got the B’s on the scoreboard with just 1:30 remaining in the opening period. McAvoy received a tremendous pass from Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and ripped a shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

It was McAvoy’s first career playoff goal. Bergeron and Brad Marchand picked up assists on the tally.

The Bruins entered Monday night with a 1-0 series lead. The series shifts to Boston on Wednesday for Game 3.

