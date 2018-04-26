Watch LeBron James’ Amazing Game-Winning 3-Pointer, Iconic Celebration

We are all witnesses to another LeBron James masterpiece.

The Indiana Pacers were *this close* to pulling off a road upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night. But with the game tied and three seconds remaining, James got off one final shot — and drilled it.

James’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Cavs to a 98-95 win, giving them a crucial 3-2 series lead.

It was an iconic moment for one of the best players in the history of the game, and he celebrated as such.

LeBron essentially won the game single-handedly down the stretch, blocking Victor Oladipo’s layup on the previous possession to keep the game tied.

His final stat line for the evening: 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists. Doesn’t get much better than that.

James’ brilliance rightfully left the sports world in awe, with some officially declaring him the “GOAT” after Wednesday’s triumph.

My idol. @KingJames u are what I aspire to be like, in every way ! 1 closer! Let’s rock #HATECOMININ321go — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 26, 2018

@KingJames the 🐐 idc what y’all say! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 26, 2018

Lebron might be the 🐐 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) April 26, 2018

Lebron is just unreal man…what a great game too — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) April 26, 2018

LEBRON!!! — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) April 26, 2018

