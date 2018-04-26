Watch LeBron James’ Amazing Game-Winning 3-Pointer, Iconic Celebration

We are all witnesses to another LeBron James masterpiece.
The Indiana Pacers were *this close* to pulling off a road upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night. But with the game tied and three seconds remaining, James got off one final shot — and drilled it.
James’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Cavs to a 98-95 win, giving them a crucial 3-2 series lead.
It was an iconic moment for one of the best players in the history of the game, and he celebrated as such.
LeBron essentially won the game single-handedly down the stretch, blocking Victor Oladipo’s layup on the previous possession to keep the game tied.
His final stat line for the evening: 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists. Doesn’t get much better than that.
James’ brilliance rightfully left the sports world in awe, with some officially declaring him the “GOAT” after Wednesday’s triumph.
Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP