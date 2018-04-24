Watch Maple Leafs’ Play-By-Play Announcer Lose His Mind During Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 with a 3-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, and no one seemed to enjoy it more than the Maple Leafs’ play-by-play broadcaster, Joe Bowen.

Bowen, who’s been the voice of the Leafs for over 40 years, had a lot of emotion behind his calls of Toronto’s goals and saves by goalie Frederik Andersen. On the final empty-net goal in the Maple Leafs’ win, Bowen ended the call by belting out, “We’re going to Boston, baby!”

To watch Bowen’s calls throughout Game 6, watch the video below:

The #Leafs are going to Boston, baby! Relive all the best moments from Game 6 with legendary broadcaster Joe Bowen. pic.twitter.com/qqMYSu9RIO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 24, 2018

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will play Game 7 on Wednesday at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images