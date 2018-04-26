Boston Red Sox

Watch Mookie Betts Crush Second Home Run Of Game Against Blue Jays

by on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 9:16PM
Mookie Betts opened the Boston Red Sox’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday with a leadoff home run, and with Boston trailing 3-2 in the seventh, he went deep again.

The right fielder clubbed a two-run home run off a Danny Barnes outside fastball, this time to right field, to put the Red Sox up front.

It was Betts’ eighth dinger of the year. Not only is Betts showing just how well he can drive a ball if he squares up on it, but that he can do so to any part of the field.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images

