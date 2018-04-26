Watch Mookie Betts Crush Second Home Run Of Game Against Blue Jays

And another.

Mookie Betts opened the Boston Red Sox’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday with a leadoff home run, and with Boston trailing 3-2 in the seventh, he went deep again.

The right fielder clubbed a two-run home run off a Danny Barnes outside fastball, this time to right field, to put the Red Sox up front.

Take a look:

Mookie Betts wasn't satisfied with just home run in the game. pic.twitter.com/bNjI8SlGrc — NESN (@NESN) April 26, 2018

Impressive.

It was Betts’ eighth dinger of the year. Not only is Betts showing just how well he can drive a ball if he squares up on it, but that he can do so to any part of the field.

