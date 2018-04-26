Watch Mookie Betts Crush Second Home Run Of Game Against Blue Jays

And another.
Mookie Betts opened the Boston Red Sox’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday with a leadoff home run, and with Boston trailing 3-2 in the seventh, he went deep again.
The right fielder clubbed a two-run home run off a Danny Barnes outside fastball, this time to right field, to put the Red Sox up front.
Take a look:
Impressive.
It was Betts’ eighth dinger of the year. Not only is Betts showing just how well he can drive a ball if he squares up on it, but that he can do so to any part of the field.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images
