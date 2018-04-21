Watch Rob Gronkowski Speak At Gillette Stadium In Full Supercross Gear

Rob Gronkowski wore a helmet at Gillette Stadium on Saturday — but not the kind of helmet you’d expect.

The New England Patriots tight end was on hand for a Monster Energy AMA Supercross event at Gillette, and even spoke to the media at a “press conference.” Gronkowski, whose status for the 2018 season remains unclear, kinda-sorta hinted at his return while answering a question.

But the All-Pro tight end also used the opportunity to do what he’s done all offseason: troll.

Watch the clip below to see Gronk arrive at the press conference in style:

That’s right: Gronkowski showed up to the home of the Patriots (who he still hasn’t committed to playing for) wearing a biker outfit. You can’t make this stuff up.

Watch take questions from the media in the video below:

Rob Gronkowski was at Gillette Stadium on Saturday on behalf of the Monster Energy Supercross team. He was, unsurprisingly, asked about his status for the 2018 season. Here's everything he had to say. More: https://t.co/BndxXiS0EC pic.twitter.com/B68iiZNFu0 — NESN (@NESN) April 21, 2018

If nothing else, the fact that Gronkowski finally has come out of hiding probably is a good sign for the Patriots and their fans.

Here are some other images of Gronk’s day with stars of Supercross:

So, what is Supercross, anyway?

Unlike motocross, which is run on natural terrain, the AMA Supercross Championship features drivers racing off-road motorcycles on man-made dirt tracks, which typically consist of various jumps and obstacles. A majority of Supercross events are held in major athletic venues, such as Gillette Stadium. Supercross’ inaugural season came in 1974.

As for Gronkowski, his appearance Saturday certainly raises optimism that he soon will confirm his intentions to play next season. So, too, do recent reports of planning to train in Montana with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Still, at least for Patriots fans, Gronk’s offseason has too closely resembled many of this weekend’s races at Gillette: a bumpy ride.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images