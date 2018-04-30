Why Stephen A. Smith Is Picking Sixers Over Celtics In ‘Tight’ Series

A majority of ESPN’s “experts” believe the Boston Celtics have no shot against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals.

And while Stephen A. Smith also likes the Sixers’ chances, the “First Take” co-host believes the Celtics will put up a good fight in the second-round matchup.

With Kyrie Irving out of the picture for Boston, and Jaylen Brown likely missing at least game one with a hamstring injury, the C’s will have their work cutout for them against Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Co. Those injuries, according to Smith, ultimately are why Boston will be eliminated in six games.

“Al Horford brings Joel Embiid away from the basket,” Smith said. “And if Joel Embiid is away from the basket, all of a sudden — if you’re Boston — you can attack the hole. If (Joel Embiid) were going up against Hassan Whiteside, for example, (he could) languish in the paint. Joel Embiid can’t do that in this series.

“Then you’ve also got to worry about Brad Stevens, who’s an exceptional coach, forcing Ben Simmons to become a scorer. And if he does that, then (Philly’s) got a problem. I don’t believe that’s gonna happen in this series because of the absence of Kyrie Irving.”

Smith was a little all over the place with his take, but we get the point.

At the end of the day, the Irving-less Celtics’ chances against Philly could come down to their ability to defend Embiid. Aron Baynes contained the Sixers’ dynamic big man during the regular season, but Boston’s offense suffers when he’s is on the floor. On the other hand, when Horford is on the court, the Celtics’ ability to score with the Sixers is far greater, while their ability to defend Embiid likely is far less than when Baynes is playing.

As a result, Horford’s defense could be the biggest x-factor in this fascinating series.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images