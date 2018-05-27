Watch Danica Patrick’s Racing Career End With Wreck In 2018 Indy 500

Danica Patrick’s final two professional races ended with the same result: a wreck.

The 36-year-old driver closed her NASCAR career with a crash on Lap 103 of the Daytona 500. And in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, Patrick’s final professional race, she wrecked out on Lap 68 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Watch Patrick’s career come to a disappointing end in the video below:

Obviously a tough finish for Patrick, as the crash really wasn’t her or any of her fellow drivers’ faults. Her GoDaddy racer simply got loose while entering Turn 2.

Prior to her one-off return to the Verizon IndyCar Series, Patrick received a huge ovation from the fans at IMS.

If Patrick’s racing career truly is over, it will mark the end of one of the most groundbreaking runs in professional sports history. Not only did Patrick shatter the narrative that women can’t compete with men in professional racing, she also transcended both NASCAR and IndyCar in becoming one of the most popular athletes on Earth.

However, she’s not done breaking barriers just yet.

