Watch Driver’s Car Get Engulfed In Flames After Pit Mishap In Indy 500

Drivers would love nothing more than to catch fire in the Indianapolis 500. Except, you know, they don’t want to literally catch fire.

Unfortunately for Zach Veach, that’s exactly what happened Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

During a routine pit stop, Veach’s No. 26 caught fire after a pit member inadvertently sprayed fuel on the body. Fortunately for Veach and his crew, the flames were quickly extinguished.

Watch the scary scene unfold in the video below:

That really could’ve been much worse.

As for the rest of the drivers in the field, Sunday’s Indy 500 was marked by multiple big crashes. The most notable of which involved Danica Patrick, who saw her racing career end after wrecking out on Lap 68.