Alex Cora Discusses Knuckleballer Steven Wright’s Role In Red Sox Bullpen

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move Monday when they activated knuckleballer Steven Wright off the restricted list and placed right-hander Hector Velazquez on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Wright hasn’t pitched in the majors since last May when he underwent knee surgery, and manager Alex Cora said he expects the righty to be a valuable part of his bullpen, citing the ability to go multiple innings and reset the bullpen.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images