Alex Cora Dissects Why Athletics Have Given Red Sox Issues This Season

The Oakland Athletics have gotten the better of the Boston Red Sox so far this season.

After Tuesday’s 5-3 loss at Fenway Park, Boston now is 1-4 against Oakland in 2018. The A’s are the only opponent that has an above .500 record against the Red Sox.

Manager Alex Cora did his best to explain his club’s struggles against Oakland, noting the Athletics’ aggressive approach at the plate and ability to do damage against left-handed pitchers as reasons for their success against Boston.

To hear Cora’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings Live” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images