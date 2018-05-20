Alex Cora Praises Rick Porcello For Consistent Level Of Competition

“He finds a way to compete whenever he goes out there.”

That’s what Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora had to say about Saturday night’s starter Rick Porcello, who earned his sixth win of the season in Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Porcello didn’t have dominant stuff against the O’s, but he battled through a quality start of six innings in which he allowed three runs on six hits while striking out nine.

For more from Cora on Porcello, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports