Alex Cora Says Players Need Patience, Discipline At Home Plate After Loss Vs. Rays

“Don’t chase hits.”

That’s what Boston Red Sox’s manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game regarding Hanley Ramirez’s tough night at the plate in the 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

Ramirez went 0-for-4 on the evening, but Cora said it simply comes down to having patience and discipline at the dish.

To hear Cora’s thoughts on the uncharacteristically quiet night from the slugger, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images