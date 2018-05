The Boston Red Sox have had plenty of good offense this season, but one area of concern is some of the outfielders’ trouble hitting left-handed pitching.

Left fielder Andrew Benintendi is hitting below .100 against southpaws, while center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .100.

For more on the Red Sox outfield, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images