Blake Swihart Keeping Same Approach After Red Sox Part Ways With Hanley Ramirez

The only thing that is about to change for Blake Swihart is his playing time.

Swihart has struggled to find routine playing time this season, but that is set to change after the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment. In response to the news, Swihart indicated that he is going to continue to approach the game the way he always has.

To hear what Swihart had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images