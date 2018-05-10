Boston Zoo Names Baby Goat After Eagles’ Nick Foles, Settles Super Bowl Bet

Nick Foles’ legacy in Boston, Mass., will be secure for years to come.

The Franklin Park Zoo announced Tuesday it has named a newborn baby goat “Foles” in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. The Boston zoo named the baby goat for Foles to settle a Super Bowl LII bet it made with the Philadelphia zoo.

We don’t kid around when it comes to Super Bowl bets … so today, we make good on our wager with @phillyzoo & introduce you to Foles, the 2-week-old Nigerian dwarf goat at #FPZoo! The new kid is named after @Eagles quarterback, #NickFoles. Bet refresher: https://t.co/WBnxvRSgUL pic.twitter.com/LC3cfFG6zM — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) May 8, 2018

Foles the quarterback led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 to claim their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

The presence of Foles the goat at Boston’s largest zoo only will serve as yet another reminder of the Eagles’ upset win, albeit this one will be cuter and less painful than the game itself was for Patriots fans.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images