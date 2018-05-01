Brad Marchand Reacts To Non-Slashing Call On Breakaway Attempt In Game 2 Loss

Monday night was a frustrating one for the Boston Bruins.

The Tampa Bay Lightning evened their second-round Stanley Cup series with the Bruins thanks to a 4-2 victory at Amalie Arena. The B’s had their chances in the contest, and they probably should have had at least one more.

At least that’s what Brad Marchand thinks.

Late in the third period, Marchand appeared to be slashed on a breakaway attempt, but the referees didn’t sound their whistles. After the game, Marchand reacted to the non-call, noting that it’s typically an “automatic penalty shot.”

For more from Marchand, as well as David Pastrnak and Torey Krug, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.