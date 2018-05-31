Braden Holtby’s Miraculous Save Helps Capitals Beat Golden Knights 3-2 In Game 2

The Washington Capitals were in desperate need of a win Wednesday night, and Braden Holtby made sure they got it.

After dropping Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Caps needed a win in Game 2 or else they would be staring an 0-2 deficit in the face.

With the Caps leading 3-2 with two minutes remaining in the third period, Golden Knights winger Alex Tuch appeared to have a clean shot at the net as Holtby was late reacting to a cross-ice pass. But the Washington netminder made an absurd diving save to keep the Caps ahead.

Take a look:

Alex Ovechkin had the same reaction that everyone at home did.

Holtby made 37 saves as the Capitals secured their first Stanley Cup Final win in franchise history and tied the series at one.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images