Bruins Discuss What Needs To Improve In Game 4 Against Lightning

The Boston Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a hot start, but has cooled off since.

Boston lost Games 2 and 3, and now sits at a 2-1 deficit in its final game at TD Garden before the series shifts back to Tampa. After practice Thursday afternoon, the B’s identified a few areas where they need to improve in order to be successful going forward.

