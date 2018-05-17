Bruins Owner Jeremy Jacobs Reflects On Season That Exceeded Expectations

It was unclear how the Boston Bruins would perform heading into the 2017-18 season with an influx of youthful inexperience expected to overtake the roster.

But the young Bruins meshed well with the veteran core and head coach Bruce Cassidy piloted them to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Boston’s postseason ended sooner than it expected, but Bruins owner and governor Jeremy M. Jacobs was happy with how the team exceeded expectations and believes there will be another youth wave hitting the B’s next season.

