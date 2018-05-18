Bruins President Cam Neely Praises Boston’s ‘Exciting Brand Of Hockey’

The Boston Bruins had a stellar 2017-18 season, tallying 112 points and finishing in second place in the Eastern Conference.

The B’s played an exciting brand of hockey due to a mixture of talented young players and skilled veteran stalwarts like Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Bruins president Cam Neely was pleased with the “exciting” brand of hockey that Boston played this season, noting the hockey IQ and execution on the power play gave the B’s a special energy.

