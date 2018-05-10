Bruins Press Conference Live: Watch Don Sweeney, Bruce Cassidy Address Media

The Boston Bruins are on to the offseason.

The Bruins’ Stanley Cup playoff run ended Sunday at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who eliminated Boston with a 3-1 win in Game 5 of the teams’ second-round series.

What’s next for the B’s? The future looks bright for a squad brimming with young talent and veteran leadership, but questions still remain about impending free agents and potential trade candidates.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy will address those questions and reflect on the 2017-18 season Thursday morning in their end-of-season press conference, which begins at 11 a.m. ET.

You can watch the press conference live on NESN or check it out in the live stream above.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images