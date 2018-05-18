Buck Showalter Interrupted Xander Bogaerts’ Home Run Trot To Pull Pitcher

Buck Showalter apparently is very concerned about Major League Baseball’s pace of play issue.

The Orioles already trailed the Red Sox by three runs in the fifth inning Thursday night when Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts launched a three-run bomb off Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman.

It was the kind of home run that gets you pulled from a game immediately, and Showalter proved that point to the extreme. The Orioles manager briskly walked out to the mound to give Gausman the hook — while Bogaerts still was rounding the bases.

NESN’s Dave O’Brien pointed out the unusual scene at about the 1-minute mark of the video below.

Showalter actually left the dugout so early that he had crossed the third base line before Bogaerts even reached home plate.

As NESN’s Dennis Eckersley remarked to O’Brien in the broadcast booth, that’s probably not the nicest thing for Showalter to do to Gausman.

Neither manager nor pitcher were asked about the quick hook after the game, but Bogaerts certainly noticed.

“I mean, I don’t know if you can do that or you can’t,” Bogaerts said after the Red Sox’s 6-2 win, via the Boston Herald. “I wasn’t worried either. But I kind of saw him as I was rounding third, you know?”

“… I didn’t think anything of it (at the time), but afterwards, the guys, they’ve never seen stuff like that happen on a daily basis. That was weird.”

Leave it to Showalter and the bottom-dwelling Orioles to provide us with another bizarre baseball moment.

Thumbnail photo via MLB.com/Video