Bucks’ Khris Middleton Explains Why Celtics Are So Tough To Beat At Home

The Boston Celtics have proven to be a tough competitor this postseason, but that especially is so when they play at TD Garden.

After Wednesday night’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the two sides’ Eastern Conference finals matchup, the C’s now are a perfect 10-0 in Boston this postseason.

Among the teams that the Celtics have dispatched on the parquet this postseason include the Milwaukee Bucks. In the first round of the playoffs, the Celtics knocked off Milwaukee in seven games, with the decisive Game 7 taking place at the Garden.

One of the Bucks’ top players, Khris Middleton, knows the challenge that the Cavs currently are undergoing every time they play in New England. And during an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First,” the veteran swingman explained why the Celtics are so tough to beat at home.

“They’re comfortable at home, they feed off that crowd,” Middleton said. “That crowd is tough, they’re rowdy, they get after our fans that are there and then at us on the court. So it’s a very tough place to play, those young guys they feed off that crowd, feed off that energy, which it’s tough to (win) in Boston.

“I think their guys are (just) better at home so far, that’s what the numbers have proven so far throughout the playoffs. But that’s why everybody fights for home court (advantage) in the playoffs. They know how big home court can be, to get Game 7 on your home court and have the crowd behind you instead of going against them, it makes things much easier for them.”

Boston still has some work to do in order to close out their series with the Cavs and move on to the NBA Finals, but should the series go to Game 7, you can be sure the Celtics will be apt to handle it since it will take place at home.

