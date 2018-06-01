Cavs’ J.R. Smith Sends NBA Finals Game 1 To Overtime By Forgetting Score

Photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

There’s always plenty of drama in the NBA Finals, but J.R. Smith created some for all the wrong reasons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers swingman had the gaffe of the century during Game 1 of the Cavs’ best-of-seven against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday at Oracle Arena.

Cleveland had a golden opportunity to win Game 1 in regulation, with the game tied at 107 and George Hill at the free-throw line with 4.7 seconds left. Hill missed the free throw off the front of the rim, and Smith managed to rebound the favorable bounce.

For reasons not totally certain, Smith appeared to forget the score — presumably because Hill had made the first free throw of the pair to tie the game — and instead of trying to get a shot back up, he proceeded to dribble towards half court in an effort to run the clock out.

Take a look at the mayhem:

Hill probably should take Smith out to dinner, because no one will remember that he missed the would-be game-winning free throw.