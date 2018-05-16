Cavs’ Tyronn Lue Ironically Accuses Celtics Of ‘Gooning Up’ Game 2

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Tyronn Lue might need to take a look at his own team before taking shots at the opponent.

After Lue’s Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at TD Garden, the Cavs coach accused the Celtics of “gooning the game up,” per the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

There’s no doubt the first two games of the series have been chippy, but painting the C’s as “goons” seems a bit ironic. Sure, Marcus Morris didn’t hesitate to scream in Tristan Thompson’s face after an and-1 basket in the third quarter Tuesday, but it was Cleveland’s J.R. Smith who undoubtedly issued the dirtiest play of the contest.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cavs guard blatantly shoved Al Horford in the back as the Boston forward elevated for a layup, which prompted a bit of a skirmish with Marcus Smart. Smith avoided ejection for the incident but was issued a flagrant foul.

Who knows, maybe it could be a case of frustration boiling over for Lue, as the series now shifts back to Cleveland with the Cavs down 2-0.