Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Gets Huge Ovation, Slams Powerful Dunk In Game 2 Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown made his first entry into the Boston Celtics’ second-round NBA playoff series to a rousing ovation from the fans at TD Garden.

Brown came off the bench in Thursday night’s Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing the series opener with a right hamstring injury suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

Soon after entering the game, Brown beat two 76ers for a loose ball and flew down court for a thunderous slam dunk.

Take a look at the video below:

The Celtics entered Thursday with a 1-0 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports