Celtics ‘Locked In’ During 108-83 Game 1 Thumping Of LeBron James, Cavs

The Boston Celtics opened the 2018 Eastern Conference finals with a resounding 180-83 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon.

Boston held LeBron James to 15 points and forced him to commit seven turnovers, as the Celtics dominated the game from the opening tip.

Jaylen Brown led the C’s with 23 points, while Marcus Morris added 21 and Al Horford chipped in with 20 points.

