Celtics’ Terry Rozier Sends Message To Hometown Fans Ahead Of Game 7

The Boston Celtics are just one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals.
They will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 7 after they failed to close out the Eastern Conference finals in a 109-99 Game 6 loss Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.
After the game, C’s point guard Terry Rozier had a simple message for the hometown crowd ahead of Sunday night’s game:
Are you ready, Boston?
Tipoff from TD Garden is slated for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
