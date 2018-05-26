Celtics’ Terry Rozier Sends Message To Hometown Fans Ahead Of Game 7

The Boston Celtics are just one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals.

They will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 7 after they failed to close out the Eastern Conference finals in a 109-99 Game 6 loss Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

After the game, C’s point guard Terry Rozier had a simple message for the hometown crowd ahead of Sunday night’s game:

"We need the whole city of Boston," Terry Rozier says for Game 7. ☘️RT if you're ready to bring it Sunday night☘️ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2018

Are you ready, Boston?

Tipoff from TD Garden is slated for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET

