Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in a 25-point rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The C’s defense held Cavs superstar LeBron James to just 15 points, and if we know anything about the four-time NBA MVP, he’s likely to bounce back with a great performance in Game 2 at TD Garden.
The Cavs and Celtics both are 2-0 in Game 2’s this postseason.
Here’s how to watch Celtics-Cavs Game 2 online.
When: Tuesday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN
