Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals in a 25-point rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The C’s defense held Cavs superstar LeBron James to just 15 points, and if we know anything about the four-time NBA MVP, he’s likely to bounce back with a great performance in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Cavs and Celtics both are 2-0 in Game 2’s this postseason.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Cavs Game 2 online.

When: Tuesday, May 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN