Colin Cowherd Goes On Confusing Rant, Maintains Cavs Will Beat Celtics

Colin Cowherd gets a bad wrap, but, more often than not, he has some good sports takes.

Monday, however, was not one of his best days.

During an episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd laid out why he believes the Cleveland Cavaliers still will beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, despite losing Game 1 on Sunday. And that’s all well and good, except Cowherd surrounded his take with a bizarre rant about Hollywood, Steven Spielberg and other … stuff.

Check this out:

Don't overreact to Game 1. LeBron and the Cavs are still beating the Celtics pic.twitter.com/H3WZVAGm5y — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 14, 2018

Real hard-hitting basketball analysis.

Even when Cowherd focused on basketball, he still really wasn’t.

“You’re not making too much out of this, right?” Cowherd said. “You understand that when LeBron loses Game 1, he’s 8-3 in those series. You understand how big this was for Boston — at home, young kids, they all at posters on their walls idolizing LeBron James.

“Since 2011, LeBron has lost Game 1 a multitude of times. You know what he’s never lost to? Al Horford in a series … Still take the Cavs to win this series.”

OK.

Cowherd, of course, was far from only person who had strong opinions about what went down at TD Garden. Most of his peers, however, directed their ire at LeBron James’ nondescript performance.

