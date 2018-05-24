Colin Cowherd Goes On Wild Rant About Why Celtics Won’t Close Out Cavs

Colin Cowherd has a clear message for the Boston Celtics and their fans: Don’t get ahead of yourselves.

The Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-83 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night at TD Garden to seize a 3-2 series lead. Boston now has two chances to punch its ticket to the NBA Finals, yet Cowherd has zero confidence whatsoever in the Celtics’ ability to close out the Cavs.

Cowherd went on a wild rant Thursday on FS1, pointing to the Celtics’ struggles on the road this postseason and LeBron James’ track record in Game 7s as evidence for why Boston shouldn’t get too excited about Wednesday’s big win. He even compared the Celtics to a little kid who calls home in the middle of a sleepover.

"Congrats, Boston. You're going to get rolled tomorrow night in Cleveland, setting up a Game 7 where LeBron averages 35 points… Ask Indiana how that goes."@ColinCowherd reacts to the Celtics Game 5 win pic.twitter.com/ZwyqsuH8ZF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 24, 2018

Game 6 is scheduled for Friday night in Cleveland, where the Celtics struggled in Games 3 and 4 as the Cavs secured back-to-back victories. Game 7, if necessary, would take place in Boston, where the C’s are 10-0 this postseason thanks in large to a raucous environment.

In other words, the Cavs might bounce back Friday. But Game 7 would be an instance of the unstoppable force meeting the immovable object. And we know quite well which team Cowherd expects to emerge victorious based on Thursday’s diatribe downplaying Boston’s Game 5 win.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images