Colin Cowherd Proclaims Death Of ‘Patriot Way,’ Rise Of ‘Brady Way’

Tom Brady reportedly won’t attend the New England Patriots’ voluntary organized team activities. So, of course, fans and media alike are freaking out.

And while those people really shouldn’t overreact, they also probably should, too.

Whether Brady’s absence from OTAs negatively impacts the 2018 Patriots remains to be seen. It might, however, signal the end of something New Englanders are all-too familiar with: “The Patriot Way.”

“For years and years, Tom Brady has talked about these voluntary OTAs,” Colin Cowherd said during Monday’s “The Herd” episode. ” … I think Tom’s just drawn a line in the sand: ‘From this point forward, it’s not the Belichick way, it’s not the Patriot way — it’s my way.’ ”

Watch Cowherd go into further detail about the rise of the “Brady Way” in the video below:

"It used to be the 'Patriot Way', it's no longer that. It's the 'Brady Way.'"@ColinCowherd reacts to Tom Brady skipping Patriots voluntary OTA's pic.twitter.com/dLprrXhyyW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 21, 2018

So, has Brady really turned his back on everything he used to preach in favor of putting himself first? Maybe, maybe not.

At the end of the day, he is a human being, and expecting him to be entirely selfless for his whole career probably is unfair. But hey, Patriots fans reportedly can expect to see Brady and Rob Gronkowski at minicamp next month — so there’s that.

